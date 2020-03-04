Former teacher facing federal charges

Travis. Greil, 38, Wausau is charged with six counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

The indictment alleges that between August 2015 and February 2020, he attempted to use six minors to produce child pornography using an iPad. During this time, Greil was employed as a teacher at D.C. Everest High School.

Greil is in custody in Marathon County following the filing of a complaint charging him with related state offenses. The date for his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin has not been set.

If convicted, Greil faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Everest Metro and Wausau Police Departments, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, with the cooperation of the D.C. Everest Area School District. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.

This indictment has been brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

