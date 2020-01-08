Mosinee man charged with threatening officer during arrest

A former D.C. Everest middle school science teacher charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old in August 2018 is charged with new counts after violating a no-drinking order-- a condition of his bond in a different case.

Peter Schmidt, 57, was charged Wednesday with battery to a law enforcement officer and seven counts of bail jumping. In January 2019, Schmidt was arrested for third offense drinking and driving. In June 2019, he was ordered to have absolute sobriety from alcohol.

Investigators said on Jan. 6 a person reported Schmidt was drinking alcohol at a bar in the village of Maine. An officer arrived and questioned Schmidt. Schmidt told the officer he was having a hamburger and drinking water. Schmidt declined a preliminary breath test and was arrested.

During transport, Schmidt is accused of telling the officer to pull over, take off the uniform and settle it like men. According to court documents, Schmidt reportedly said, “I’ll knock you out like a little b****”.

Schmidt’s original charges stem from an August 2018 investigation. In that case he’s charged with seven counts including first degree sexual assault of a child.

According to that criminal complaint, the alleged victim met Schmidt using the social media app 'Whisper.'

Prosecutors said Schmidt identified himself as 22-year-old named 'Kyle'. Then, their conversations moved to 'Snapchat' and that's when 'Kyle' said he wanted to have sex with her. That's despite the fact that the alleged victim said she had her age on her accounts and profiles.

Court documents say once officers found out about the assault, they executed a search warrant at Schmidt's Mosinee home on Aug. 21, 2018. That's where they found nearly 45 grams of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

Schmidt remains in the Marathon County Jail on $7,500 cash bond. A trial date has been scheduled for Feb. 4.