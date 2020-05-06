Former substitute teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

A Taylor County woman is facing numerous charges after she’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student.

Pamela Schield is facing four counts including sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

An investigation began in February 2017 after a therapist reported to authorities her patient stated she had exchanged SnapChat messages with a teen that had not yet turned 18. The messages were said to be sexual in nature.

Court documents state, when confronted by authorities Schield said she made up the story to get a referral to behavioral health.

The alleged victim said he met Schield at school and that she worked as a substitute teacher. Court documents state he gave Schield his Snapchat username and they began communicating on Snapchat.

He told investigators Schield sent him six to 10 pictures, including some nude photos. He said he was 16 or 17 at the time he received the first pictures.

The teen told investigators sex had occurred after his 18 birthday, but sexual contact had occurred when he was 17.

Schield is expected to be formally charged on June 2.

