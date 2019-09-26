'We've been there.' New NCHC addiction recovery program is like no other

“There's no better person to lean on than somebody who knows what you're going through,” explained recovery coach Amanda Cahak.

"I grew up in the last seven years dealing with drug abuse and substance abuse myself,” echoed Michael Hatcher.

Amanda Cahak and Michael Hatcher know what substance abuse is like, because they've been there.

And that's why they've signed up to help in a new partnership between Northcentral Health Care, Marshfield Clinic and the Recovery Corps to bring a new type of addiction recovery to our area.

Daniel Shine is the recovery coach supervisor. He says these types of programs typically have high recovery rates.

“Recovery coaching is a really organic way for individuals who are in recovery to be able to connect to other people who maybe have some lived experience with substance abuse and the effects of substance abuse,” he said.

A big part of it is simply because when a person struggling with an addiction can talk to somebody who's either been there or is still there themselves—they can build a connection that’s natural and helpful.

“I'm super excited to be doing it because I want to teach people that there really is a light at the end of the tunnel, even if they don't find it. It does exist and they will find it,” Hatcher said.

The program is still young and its four coaches are still in training. Coaching will be free, but for the coaches themselves, it's a full time job.

"These are people that are extremely passionate about their recovery, but they're also passionate about their community too."

The coaches aim to help reduce drug—opioid and other substance use disorders by both one-on-one relationships, phone calls, and community outreach.

The new program will be available in Langlade, Lincoln and Marathon counties.