Former daily tribune building in Wisconsin Rapids could get a boost from the state budget

A Wisconsin Rapids project might be getting some financial help thanks to the state budget.

The former daily tribune building has been a work in progress for the community for the past several years. They have been raising money to turn the old building into a economic and community hub and the state may soon help.

An amendment in the budget created a $25 million dollar fund for non-state projects and it would give $3 million of that to the renovation project.

"This is a project that I think has a lot of merit. You are going to see partnerships with Mid-State Technical College and UW-Stevens Point. I think it is really good for economic development and workforce development along with talent attraction in the greater Rapids area," said Republican State Senator Patrick Testin, 24th District.

The $3 million will only go to the project if the governor passes the state budget.