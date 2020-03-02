Former colleague of terminated Marshfield officer starts fundraiser for Beauchamp family

A former colleague of terminated Marshfield police officer Jared Beauchamp is leading a GoFundMe for the officer's family in the wake of his termination, according to a Facebook post on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

Beauchamp was terminated after failing an annual fitness test implemented by the MPD last May, coming up short by about 30 seconds in the quarter mile run. Executive director Jim Palmer with the WPPA union, which represents MPD officers, says negotiations to reinstate Beauchamp are likely headed to a lawsuit as they have so far failed to come to an agreement with MPD police chief Rick Gramza.

The fundraiser cites Beauchamp's 21 years at the department, including his roles as the lead officer and and SWAT negotiator. The goal is set at $30,000, with $435 (at the time of publishing) raised since it was posted earlier today.

Most law enforcement departments in Wisconsin do not have annual programs to measure employee fitness after an officer or deputy is hired, according to the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

"We consider [physical fitness] part of their essential job functions," Gramza told Marshfield's OnFocus in 2019 when it was first implemented. Palmer believes Gramza needs to legally prove that the test is related to essential job functions, and that it does not discriminate against officers.