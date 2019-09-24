Former city, county leader, Karen Kellbach dies at 66

A prominent city and county leader, Karen Kellbach has died after an illness. Kellbach served on both Wausau City Council and the Marathon County Board.

Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke released this statement Monday:



It with real sadness that I share with all of you the news that District #8 Alderperson Karen Kellbach passed away yesterday in Oklahoma.

She was put into hospice care this past Friday…it was very peaceful for her. Karen was truly a caring, kind, supportive and helpful person and a strong representative for District #8.

Kellbach was 66. She died Sunday in Oklahoma. She resigned from her leadership positions earlier this month.

WSAU radio reports Kellbach moved to Oklahoma to be near family.

The Oklahoma funeral home tells NewsChannel 7, Kellbach will be buried in Wausau. Funeral service details have not yet been released.