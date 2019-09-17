Former Wausau firefighter pleads guilty to assaulting patient in ambulance

Clifford Heiser, 34, pleaded guilty in Marathon County court Tuesday to sexually assaulting a female patient he was transporting to a hospital in Sept. 2017.

Heiser was arrested after a 29-year-old woman accused him of assaulting her during an ambulance ride. Heiser was placed on administrative leave until he resigned from his position as a firefighter and paramedic just days later.

In a 2017 statement, the Wausau Fire Department said it is deeply concerned about the allegations and is committed to the mission of safety and security for the citizens it serves.

"We appreciate the strength and courage it took for this individual to come forward and it's our duty to press forward to determine the truth of this situation," Wausau Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa said at a 2017 press conference.

Heiser will be sentenced in November for two counts of 4th degree sexual assault and two counts of 5th degree sexual assault.