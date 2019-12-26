Former Wausau East staff member gets probation in assault of 2 students

A former Wausau East audio-video technician accused of touching two student inappropriately has agreed to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Kurtis Hornby, 48, pleaded guilty to amended lesser charges of misconduct in office and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. Hornby will spend three years on probation. He’ll also spend 15 years on state’s sex offender registry.

Hornby’s plea deal consolidated two criminal cases from two separate victims.

Hornby was placed on administrative leave Sept. 6, 2017. He was fired a week later following the initial allegations.

According to court documents, one victim told police Hornby reached beneath her shirt and touched her bare breast. And that each time Hornby touched, or tried to touch her it would begin with a hug.

A second student then came forward after seeing NewsChannel 7's coverage of Kurtis Hornby's initial appearance. The student contacted the Wausau East Principal on Feb. 3, 2018. The school then contacted police and more charges were filed.