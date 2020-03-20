Former UW-Madison alum appointed to USDA Administration Leadership

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced the appointment of David Wu to serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wu is a University of Wisconsin- Madison alum. He will be assuming the role following the departure of Deputy Assistant Secretary Don Bice.

“David Wu’s extensive experience and expertise make him a perfect fit for this role. I am confident that with David Wu’s leadership, USDA will continue to carry out our mission to provide the American people with the best customer service in the federal government,” Perdue stated in a news release.

Wu officially joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture on October 21, 2019 as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration.

He is a native of California. Previously Wu hired the cabinet and ran the administration for the Governor of Illinois as the state's Director of Government Transformation and Chief Operating Officer. In addition, he has extensive private sector experience in finance, journalism and start-ups in the U.S. and overseas. Mr. Wu previously served as a policy director for former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels. He also worked for Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard. Mr. Wu earned a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, a master’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School.

