Former Tomahawk City Council President to run for State Assembly

Former Tomahawk City Council President and longtime forest industry veteran Don Nelson has announced his intent to run on the Republican ticket for State Assembly.

Nelson said he’ll run in Wisconsin 35th district. The seat is currently held by Mary Felzkowski. Felzkowski is running for state Senate.

“I want to thank Representative Mary Felzkowski and Senator Tom Tiffany for their leadership and tireless efforts to fight for what’s right for our area,” stated Nelson. “I will continue their legacy of defending our precious liberties and freedoms, being a strong voice promoting economic opportunities for our area - instead of just Madison and Milwaukee - and championing common sense conservative principles and ideas for a brighter future for all our families.”

According to a media release, Nelson is currently the fiber procurement manager at the Domtar paper mill in Rothschild.

Nelson will face a challenger. Lincoln County Supervisor Calvin Callahan announced his intent to run last month.

