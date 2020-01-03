Former SPASH standout Ryan Ramczyk named AP First Team NFL All-Pro

Former SPASH and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point standout Ryan Ramczyk was named to an AP First Team All-Pro selection.

This is the first time Ramczyk has been named First Team All-Pro in his three-year NFL career.

According to Pro Football Focus, the tackle played 1,058 snaps and did not give up a single sack. PFF gives Ramczyk a 91 rating, which is considered an elite player.

The former first-round selection only committed six penalties all-season, which was tied for 35th best in the NFL.

Ramczyk was named Second Team All-Pro last year.