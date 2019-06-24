Former Packers, Badgers take ‘Swing Against Cancer’ in Wisconsin Rapids

Several former Packers and Badgers football players turned out for the sixth annual ‘Swing Against Cancer’ golf fundraiser at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids Monday.

In the event’s first five years, more than $104 thousand dollars has been raised. All of the money goes directly to cancer patients chosen by the UW Cancer Center in Wisconsin Rapids.

Former players Johnnie Grey, Matt Bernstein, Darrell Thompson, Gary Ellerson, Bill Ferrario and Montee Ball were in attendance. NewsChannel 7’s own Dale Ryman also participated.

“When I got here my rookie year, Bart Starr was a big believer in giving back to the community. He would say, Johnnie, these fans come out and watch you play every Sunday. Whether you win or lose, by a lot or a little, they will always be there. So find some way in your heart to give back,” said Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Grey.

