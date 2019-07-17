Former Northwoods hospital employee accused of stealing $45k of foundation funds

A Minocqua woman has been charged with theft in a business setting, of more than $10,000 in Oneida Counnty.

Rhinelander Police say Kimberly Baltus admitted to stealing $45,904 from the Ascension St. Mary's Hospital Foundation and Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation over about a 2 year period.

A police report, included in court documents, says Baltus told officers the thefts started in January 2017, when her husband was injured and couldn't work. She said she used the funds to pay for medical bills.

Baltus told officers she wrote 41 checks out to cash, and then kept the money for herself. The last check was written in October 2018, when Baltus left her position with the hospital.

During an interview with police Baltus told officers at the beginning she intended to pay the money back, but as time went on she realized she wouldn't be able to.

The felony charge Baltus is facing could lead to a 10 year prison sentence, or a fine of $25,000.

Baltus is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court in late July.