Former MoveOn.org leader Wikler to lead Wisconsin Democrats

Wisconsin Democrats have chosen a former leader of the liberal group MoveOn.org to serve as state party chairman through the 2020 presidential cycle.

Ben Wikler was elected on Sunday over state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee. He had been vice chair of the party since 2015.

Wikler replaces Martha Laning, who held the post since 2015 but decided against running again. Democrats won every statewide election in 2018, but are trying to re-take Wisconsin after President Donald Trump became the first Republican to carry the state in a presidential election since 1984.

Wikler says the vote to elect him shows that Wisconsin Democrats "embrace a vision that can defeat Trump, elect Democrats up and down the ticket, and end the GOP's assault on Wisconsin values and Wisconsin families."