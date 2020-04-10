Former Marshfield nurse accused of stealing patient's pain pills

Criminal charges have been filed against a former nurse accused of taking pain medication that was for a patient.

Casey Carpenter, 34, is expected to be charged with possession of narcotics, theft, and intentionally abusing patient.

On May 24, 2019, a Marshfield Police officer met with a Marshfield Medical Center pharmacy employee that reported a patient was scheduled to get eight tablets of oxycodone and that the patient’s lab results did not detect any oxycodone indicating that she had not been administered her pain meds.

Court documents state the nurse in question had a urine sample tested, which indicated the presence of oxycodone.

According to Carpenter’s criminal complaint, she said she took the eight oxycodone pills that she had checked out to administer to a patient and kept the pills and took them home without giving them to the patient.

She indicated that at some point she took all eight of the pills herself for her back pain.

Carpenter is no longer employed at the hospital.

A future court date has been set for June 29.

