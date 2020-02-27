Former Wausau apartment manager charged with stealing nearly $177K

The former manager of a Wausau apartment complex is charged with stealing nearly $160,000 from cash rent payments.

Investigators said Mark Meurette also falsified work hours while working at the Landmark building, which would have paid him nearly $18,000 for hours he did not work. Court documents state, Meurette reported working 8-hour days, but some days only worked 3 hours.

The investigation began last fall. Court documents state when questioned, Meurette admitted to taking about $15,000, but stakeholders suspected it was much more.

Meurette had worked at the Landmark for the last 7-8 years but had been manager since 2017. He is no longer employed at the 100 unit apartment complex.

Prosecutors cited drug use as a motive for the thefts.

He’s free on a $2,500 signature bond. He’s scheduled to learn if his case will head to trial March 30.