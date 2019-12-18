Former Jefferson County deputy charged with burglarizing homes during funerals

A former Jefferson County sheriff's deputy is charged with burglarizing the homes of people who were away at family funerals.

A criminal complaint says 29-year-old Janelle Gericke, of Jefferson, entered the homes of people who were listed as relatives of the deceased in local obituaries when they were attending services.

The complaint lists at least a-half dozen incidents in which she tried to enter homes, although Gericke is charged with a single felony count of burglary.

The sheriff's office says as soon as Gericke became a suspect in the burglary investigation, it was turned over to the state's Division of Criminal Investigation. Gericke was fired in July.