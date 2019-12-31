Former Badger and NFL star Melvin Gordon looks forward to the Rose Bowl

Former Badger running back Melvin Gordon says he's looking forward to seeing his team back in California for the Rose Bowl. NBC15's George Balekji caught up with Gordon before the big game.

"It's so great to come out here for them to get a prime time game," said Gordon. "I'm so far away it's not like I can get on a flight and make it I'm so far away so for them to for them to come out here God is looking out for me."

Gordon is from Kenosha, Wisconsin, and played for UW-Madison from 2011 to 2015. The Chargers selected Gordon in the first round with the 15th overall pick in 2015.

"I love Wisconsin man," said Gordon. "I'm die hard like Wisconsin is what I am you know and no one can take that away from me I got pride and I can't lose that for the world."