Foresters analyze the future of Wisconsin forests at annual state meeting

Foresters from across the state are analyzing current and future market trends expected to impact the industry during the annual Wisconsin Society of American Foresters (WISAF) state meeting.

Decisions made at the meeting are expected to have far reaching consequences that could last as long as 100 years. Program Chair Paul DeLong with WISAF said it's the nature of the business.

"It's very humbling to think about how we are making choices, in light of the uncertainty of what the future is going to be" he said in an interview with NewsChannel 7.

Priority topics at this year's meeting include how the market is adjusting to an increased demand for packaging materials (due to the rise of Amazon and online shopping), timber pricing trends, and alternate wood products entering the market.

DeLong said the society is also taking a hard look at climate change.

"That does affect the way we think about the choices we make and how we make sure that our forests stay strong and resilient."

In fact, Wisconsin's forestry market is one of the strongest in the country. So much so, there are special opportunities for landowners to interact in the market and profit from forests on their property.

For more information on how to achieve your objectives with your wood lot, contact the DNR to find your county's forestry contact.