Forest County Sheriff's Office arrests 4 people in multidrug bust

Four people are in the Forest County Jail after the sheriff's office found fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at a home in Wabeno.

Leah Larock-Rosio, 27, Charles Gordon, 39, Olivia Wagnitz, 31, and Anndrea McGeshick, 29 were arrested and are facing several drug charges.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the 4100 block of McGraw Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Along with those arrested, detectives discovered two children and several types of drugs.

More fentanyl was located hidden on Wagnitz as they searched her at the jail. McGeshick was also transported to Asension Saint Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander for a body cavity search where they found four clear plastic bags which contained 7 grams of fetanyl, 40 individually packaged bindles of crack cocaine totaling 10 grams.