Forest Co. Potawatomi tribe breaks ground on $60 million community center

On Tuesday, The Forest County Potawatomi Tribe held a groundbreaking for a state-of-the-art community center that’s estimated to cost $60 million.

According to Forest County officials, this will be the largest construction project in the history of Forest County and will create nearly 200 construction jobs.

“Hopefully one day this building will be used as our community school,” stated Nick Shepard, Council Member for the Forest County Potawatomi Tribe. “We want to continue to teach our children our traditional values, our language and the stuff that being lost right now.”

The center will have both an upper and lower level, featuring a gymnasium, field house, training pool, fitness center, food court, and even a child care facility. In total, the project will be 120,000 square feet. Tribe officials said this is only the first phase of a much larger project.

“Anytime we do something with the land and mother earth, we always ask for permission first,” added Vice Chairwoman for the Forest County Potawatomi tribe, Brenda Shopdock.

The building will be located just off FireKeepers Lane near Highway 8 in Crandon. Construction is expected to start in a few weeks and will last roughly two years. Members of the tribe tell NewsChannel 7 that this will be a facility open to the community, not just for tribal members and will employ members of the community as well.

“The Forest County Board and the people of this area are just as excited and anxious as our tribe,” included Forest County Potawatomi Chairman, Ned Daniels Jr. “We are in a time right now where we are outgrowing the buildings we made 25 years ago. Our population is getting greater and we need to start expanding. We will have more of our events at this facility.”

Thomas Boelter, who will be the Administrator of the Community Center says the building will serve as a space where families can spend time with one another in a safe environment.

“This building will be open Monday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m,” said Boelter.

The project is being fully funded by the Forest County Potawatomi Tribe.