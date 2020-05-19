Foremost Farms announces closure of Chilton Cheese Facility

A cheese plant in Chilton is closing due to "significant challenges" at the facility.

Foremost Farms USA informed the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it planned to permanently close the Chilton Facility, W3286 County Road F.

The decision impacts 50 employees.

Layoffs are scheduled for July 17.

"We regret to inform you that Foremost Farms USA’s business operations have been facing significant challenges from a plant layout, infrastructure, and building and equipment age perspective at its Chilton facility. In addition, work order volumes from clients have significantly decreased in a short period due to COVID-19, creating overcapacity of product and a significant and sudden drop in demand for production," reads a letter provided to DWD.

The letter says Foremost Farms "will ensure that all employees be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination."

“This is not a reflection on our employees in Chilton. This is a business decision that has nothing to do with their performance, which has been excellent. We are committed to treating our employees with respect and dignity and will be working with them through this transition," said Greg Schlafer, President & CEO.

There is no formal employee union at the facility. There is an employee committee.

The plant makes Italian cheeses that are sold in the foodservice market for sandwiches.

“We don’t see an immediate bounce back in cheese orders from food service clients serviced by the location,” said Schlafer.

The Chilton plant was built in the 1940s.