Footlocker.com/Eastbay to layoff 187 Wausau employees in July

Footlocker.com/Eastbay plans to layoff 187 employees at the Wausau facility starting in July, according to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) WARN notice.

In the notice, the Footlocker Inc. vice president and deputy general counsel, Dennis Sheehan, said the company is looking for "opportunities to further integrate our Eastbay, Inc. and Champs Sports brands to strengthen both businesses and create enhanced experiences for our customers."

That's the reason he gave for the layoff. It is expected to start on July 15th.

Sheehan said all affected workers have been notified.

