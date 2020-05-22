FoodShare recipients can now shop online at Walmart and Amazon

Wisconsin households that use FoodShare are now able to shop online at Amazon and Walmart.

FoodShare, the state’s program that helps Wisconsinites with limited resources buy the food they need for good health, has seen an increase in applications since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides funds to eligible households to purchase groceries using what looks like a debit card.

“Even though online purchasing is currently limited to just the two national retailers, it is one option to help people physical distance while doing their food shopping,” stated Jim Jones, Director of the Division of Medicaid Services, which administers the FoodShare program. “DHS will support Wisconsin-based grocery stores interested in accepting FoodShare benefits online as they work with USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service to become authorized.”

The online purchasing program is not the only distance shopping option for households eligible for FoodShare. According to a news release, individual retailers are implementing other flexibilities on their own. For example, some grocers have set up processes to allow individuals to place orders online or over the phone and then pay in person, either curbside or in the store.

