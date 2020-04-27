Food trailer to support St. Clare's Hospital associates

The Foundation of Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital is on a mission to provide free meals to those working the front line.

3M employees hand out breakfast burritos to St. Clare's employees on April 23, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

Each day a different local business, organization, or restaurant sponsor a day of meals for Saint Clare’s employees coming in and out of work. The food trailer parked in the employee parking lot is open at different times throughout the week to try and catch as many people working different shifts as possible. It usually provides two meals each day

All pre-packaged meals are chosen and handed out by the business that is sponsoring that day, allowing them to say thank you face to face and support a local restaurant of their choosing at the same time.

Patti Shafto-Carlson with the Foundation said in the two weeks they have provided the service, an abundance of organizations and businesses like 3M have stepped up to give back.

"Our community is just coming together. The greater Wausau Area is just a wonderful place to work and live. And when we have situations like this the good in people just shines through."

The foundation said they will continue this service as long as they can for hospital associates.

Those who wish to sponsor a day of meals can contact Shafto-Carlson at giveSCH@ascension.org.