Food boxes handed out in Stevens Point

The Community Thrift Store in Stevens Point is handing out boxes of food.

This was made possible through the COVID Farmers Assistance Program.

Each box contains 5 pounds of diced chicken, apples, oranges, onion, potatoes, cheese, yogurt, cheese spread and pears. They started with 205 and they didn't last long.

"The are trying to give back to the communities and so they've put together these boxes of food products we're allowed to hand out to anyone who is in need or wants it," said Shari Denenberg, Director of the Community Thrift Store. "And that's what we've been doing all day."

They'll have two more events, June 16 and June 30.

