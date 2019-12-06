Fond du Lac teen arrested for threat against school

Fond du Lac Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for a threat about a school shooting. And police are asking families to make their children aware of the consequences of making threats.

Police were already investigating a social media threat against Fond du Lac High School Thursday evening, which turned out not to be credible, when they became aware of another, separate threat.

That threat included a photo of a handgun and referred to "shooting up the school."

Police say the teen posted the threatening message after some students got into a confrontation in the school commons area at the end of classes on Thursday.

Police are referring his case to the district attorney's office for a charge of making terroristic threats.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says, "In light of two recent school shooting incidents within the State, there have been rumors and innuendo of possible school shooting threats circulating throughout Northeast Wisconsin....

"We are asking that all parents and guardians speak with your children to let them know that verbal and written threatening statements are taken seriously. There may be dire and lasting repercussions for people who make these types of threats."