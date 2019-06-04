Fond du Lac SWAT team rescues children from standoff

Fond du Lac's SWAT team rescued two children from a standoff in the 100 block of East Johnson Street.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

At about 4:15 a.m., police received a call about a man who had been "acting strangely" and running around naked in the street. The caller was concerned about three children who were with the man in an upstairs apartment.

Police arrived at the scene to learn the man had armed himself with a knife. A standoff ensued. Fond du Lac Police, the Fond du Lac Police SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

Police say negotiations with the man were "sporadic."

At one point, a child was able to escape the home.

At about 9:10 a.m., negotiations broke down. "Actions by the suspect caused concern for the immediate safety of the remaining children in the home," police say.

The SWAT team used an explosive to breach a door and get into the home. They rescued two other children from the home.

The man was taken into custody. He's being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail. Police are recommending charges to the District Attorney's Office.

The man's name was not released.

Police closed E Johnson Street between Main and Park during the standoff. The road has reopened to traffic.

The FAA issued a temporary flight restriction over the scene due to a news helicopter flying overhead. That restriction has also been lifted.