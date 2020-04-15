Fond du Lac County announces third death from COVID-19

A third person has died from COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Health Department announced Wednesday that the illness "has taken the life of another Fond du Lac County resident."

Health Officer Kim Mueller did not release additional details about the person who died.

"To the family, friends, and neighbors, whose lives have been forever changed by the loss of a loved one, there may be few words to comfort you. Once again, I am urging all Fond du Lac County residents to follow the Safer at Home order and only go out for the necessities, protect yourself and others. All of our lives depend on it," reads a statement from Mueller.

This is the county's first death in the month of April.

On March 29, a man who was being treated at a hospital in Fond du Lac County passed away from the virus.

On March 19, Fond du Lac man Dale Witkowski passed away from the virus. Witkowski was one of the patients in Fond du Lac County who contracted the coronavirus while on an Egypt river cruise.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 170 deaths from coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.

