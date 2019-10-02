Fond du Lac man gets 18 years prison for gun and drug crimes

A 38-year-old Fond du Lac will spend more than 18 years in prison for firearm and drug offenses. Joshua Klein was also ordered to serve five years’ supervised release after his prison sentence.

The investigation revealed that on Aug. 27, 2018, Klein possessed heroin and marijuana with the intent to sell it. Authorities said at the same time, Klein—who already had multiple prior felony convictions, including unlawful firearm possession and drug trafficking—was again unlawfully possessing two pistols in connection with drug dealing.

Klein obtained the pistols from a co-conspirator who illegally bought them by falsely claiming to federally licensed firearms dealers that she was the actual buyer. In fact, the co-conspirator was acting as a straw purchaser for Klein and she subsequently delivered the pistols to him. The firearms have since been seized by law enforcement. The co-conspirator, Kerry Birkholz, 46, also pled guilty to drug and weapons charges and is awaiting sentencing.

