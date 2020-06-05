Following initial postponement, Country Fest now canceled

Organizers say Country Fest will be canceled for 2020.

Initially, organizers hoped to keep attendees safe by postponing the annual festival from its June date to August. However, Friday, it was announced the event would be canceled all together.

A press release stated in part:

“We created extensive safety guidelines based on CDC recommendations, and we looked to industry leaders like Walt Disney World and the Las Vegas strip for additional measures we could enact to safely host our festival in August. We had all hands on deck to prepare the festival grounds for new safety measures to make it a great experience for all who’d choose to attend. Country Fest had done due diligence in offering refunds or ticket transfers to those with underlying conditions or to people who felt unsafe/uncomfortable with attending our festival in 2020.

Despite all of these efforts, Chippewa County decided in our meeting this week to not approve our event permits for August 2020. Even though the Chippewa Valley has seen low case numbers of COVID-19, the decision was based on the uncertainty of what August will bring.

The tickets/campsites you purchased from us for Country Fest 2020 will automatically roll over to the June 24-26, 2021 festival dates.

Organizers asked customers to keep the 2020 tickets/camping passes because they will be good for June 2021. If you are unable to attend the June 2021 dates, you can request a refund.

