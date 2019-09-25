Fly a Kite For Cancer celebrates those lost to cancer

To celebrate the many lives that have been lost to cancer, the 2 Hearts for Deb foundation is inviting the community to fly kites in their memory. The fundraiser will start at 3 p.m. Here participants can bring their own kites or use provided ones. Kite flying will run from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Willow Springs Gardens in Wausau. The night will continue with a Door County fish boil, bonfire and live music.

Brian Stolzman lost his wife, Deb, just two months ago to stage four glioblastoma. Before she passed, she had a conversation with her husband, Brain about doing a unique fundraiser for cancer research and some of her other favorite charities. They decided on a kite flying festival for the Humane Society to help community members celebrate their loved ones.

"It brings me a little bit of joy. There is something, I don't know that fills your heart with, maybe there is something natural that can help us get through tragedies like this,” Brain Stolzman said.

Stolzman encouraged people to bring pictures of loved ones who have fought or are fighting with cancer. They will hang them on a wall for all to see. Stolzman said this fundraiser is Deb’s thank you to all who helped them through their hard time.

"It's kind of like a big support group. The community was so generous for us so it's an opportunity for us, you know those who are left, not just me but other families and friends to come together and give back to a community that gave so much for us,” Stolzman said.

Tickets are 12.50 for adults and can be purchased at the door. They are also available at the County Market and Midwest Communications.

