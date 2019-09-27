Flu season approaches, vaccines ready for distribution

Clinics across the area are getting their flu shot shipments, preparing to start distributing them as soon as next week.

We haven't seen any hospitalizations for the flu yet in Marathon County, but doctors say that's not far away.

"True influenza feels like you've been hit by a truck," said Eileen Eckardt, the Director of Family Health and Communicable Disease for the Marathon County Health Department.

And the best way to avoid feeling like roadkill is to get your flu shot, and get it early.

"People who get the shot have a decreased risk between 40 to 60 percent of getting sick. We recommend kids under 2 getting it because there's increased risk of complications, and also, older individuals, people over the age of 65," said Dr. David Holz, a Pediatrician at Marshfield Clinic Weston Center.

Flu season can last through March, but if you're covered now, your chances of being covered last longer.

And you're not just protecting yourself.

"Remember that we're doing it for them too, to protect them,” Dr. Holz said.

"People who are more likely to have severe complications from the flu, we surround them with people who are immunized so we're sure to help protect them," Eckardt said.

If you do happen to come down with the typical cough, headache and fever, get to a doctor.

"People do die from the flu and often times those are people who are immune compromised, or pregnant women, or people who have chronic health conditions," Eckardt said.

When they say flu, they’re talking about influenza, which is often confused with the stomach flu. True flu is more in your head than your gut.