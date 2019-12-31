Ice jam causes flooding in Oconto

UPDATE:

Flooding in Oconto on the morning of December 31, 2019 (WBAY photo)

The National Weather Service in Green Bay says an ice jam on the Oconto River is responsible for flooding in Oconto.

An ice jam on the Oconto river early this morning generated a flood emergency in the city of Oconto this morning. Many streets are flooded and people are asked to stay off all roads. Here is the latest river stage and forecast for the Oconto river. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/4Vzm5AIcGp — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) December 31, 2019

The City of Oconto has declared a flood emergency. Drivers are urged to stay off city roads until flooding subsides.

Oconto Fire and Rescue is asking people in the towns of Little River, Pensaukee and Oconto to "refrain from any unnecessary water usage at this time."

Flood waters threatening a rehabilitation center in Oconto have receded.

The Bay at Oconto Health and Rehabilitation Center is at the corner of Scherer Avenue and 1st Street, right along the flooding Oconto River.

Staff tell our Kristyn Allen that water came close to the building, but was starting to drop by 6:30 a.m.

No one was being evacuated from the rehabilitation center, but city trucks were being used to bring in workers to make sure there was staff to care for the residents.

North Shore Bait Company in Oconto posted on Facebook that a boat was floating in their shop. "This is gonna be a tough day," reads the post.

INITIAL REPORT:

Several roads near the Oconto River in the City of Oconto are flooded on New Year's Eve morning.

The city declared a flooding emergency late Monday night, asking people to avoid driving in the city until flooding subsided.

An Action 2 News crew in Oconto reports roads near the river have water more than a foot deep and the water is in the yards of many homes near the river.

Oconto Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook that Bridge Street, Merrill Lane, Farnsworth Avenue, Water Street and Turner Avenue are among the streets with high water.