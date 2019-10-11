Fleet Farm to open 'Toyland' Oct. 12

Toyland opens in all Fleet Farm locations at 6 a.m. on Oct. 12.

The first 150 customers will receive a free Melissa & Doug 32-piece Farm Friends Floor Puzzle. According to a news release, Toyland will showcase doorbuster deals Oct. 12-14 on the season’s most sought-after toys.

“Our toy merchants scour the country and the world for top toy trends to give our customers a jump start on the best toys of the season,” said Heath Ashenfelter, Fleet Farm Chief Merchandising Officer. “We are excited to bring our Fleet Farm customers an early look at what’s hot in toys and some really outstanding deals.”

Fleet Farm created Toyland in 1957.

