The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department says bottled water will be available later today at Ainsworth Town Hall for those impacted by weekend storms.

Fleet Farm is donating approximately 1,600 24-packs of water. They will be dropped at the Town of Ainsworth Town Hall. It’s located at N9282 County Rd TT. It’s east of Pearson.

As of noon on Tuesday, 717 customers in Pearson remained without power. There are also numerous smaller outages in the area.