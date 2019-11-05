Five new non-stop flights coming to Dane Co. airport

The Dane Co. Regional Airport will soon offer five brand-new direct flights to popular vacation destinations.

On Tuesday, airport officials and Sun Country Airlines announced non-stop flights to:



Boston

Nashville

New York/Newark

Portland, Ore.

Seattle

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called it the largest route expansion in the airport's history.

“We’ve seen a great response to our seasonal winter service and feel that our brand is a great fit for area travelers looking for low fares, great customer service and a comfortable onboard experience," Sun Country Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jude Bricker said.

The twice-a-week flights to Boston, Nashville, Newark, and Seattle will take off in May, while the ones to Portland start in June.

The new routes more than doubles the number offered by low cost airline, which already handles flights to Las Vegas and three cities in Florida: Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa. Sun Country first started flying out of Dane Co. Airport in September 2018.