Five Guys holds grand opening for Rib Mountain location

After waiting nearly a year since the announcement, Wausau residents finally got their first taste of Five Guys.

"I've been told that they have the best burgers and fries," Wausau resident Nicole Dunbar said.

Along with tasty burgers and fries, Five Guys is hoping to bring much more to the community.

"Well it definitely brings business, and of course job opportunities," Five Guys General Manager Nhia Vang added.

But still bringing that big city taste to Wausau.

"I've only have heard about them in the cities so I was ecstatic to learn that it was coming here," Vang explained.

Another big draw to the new restaurant is the owner. Kris Humphries might be known more for his time on the basketball court, but he’s now in the restaurant business.

"We've been doing Five Guys for almost 10 years, it's really cool. It's really exciting that people love Five Guys, people are lined up here to get in here,” Humphries said.

The Wausau location is one of four locations that Kris Humphries owns. Something that he participates in with his family.

"It's a different deal but it’s fun. My family has been doing it, it’s a family business so it's exciting," Humphries added.

So far, it seems that the newest endeavor for the Humphries family is a slam dunk.

“It is very tasty, the burger has met my expectations," Dunbar said.

