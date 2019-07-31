Five Guys announced Rib Mountain grand opening Aug. 9

Five Guys has announce its grand opening date is Aug. 9.

The restaurant is located at 1301 Starling Lane next to Michael’s in Rib Mountain.

As NewsChannel 7 first reported in December 2017, Five Guys would share a building with two other businesses at the former site of Gustave A Larson Company, an HVAC retailer and distributor.

That business was relocated to 908 Cloverland.

Five Guys is a franchise restaurant that prides it self on serving fresh beef hamburgers and fries. Their website boasts they don’t have freezers, only coolers.

There are 1,500 locations worldwide.