Fitbit buy is Google's latest step into gadgetry

Google's deal to buy Fitbit will help it compete with health tech companies. But the deal also helps Google build out its own hardware line.

Google has historically been a late bloomer when it comes to hardware. The company's own phone did not debut until 2016 and does not sell well compared to rivals.

But Fitbit has a well-known brand that will lend Google credibility as it creates its own wearable.

Google has been through a similar merger before, with smart home company Nest. Google recently rebranded its home products under the Nest name.