Fishing season opens with sunshine, social distancing

Saturday marks the beginning of fishing season in Wisconsin. Families in Wausau lined their boats up to get onto Lake Wausau or found a spot in the shade to cast a line.

People out on Lake Wausau on their boats Saturday (WSAW Photo).

“We wanted to get the kids in the outdoors, enjoy the fishing a little bit,” said Wausau neighbor Brad Peterson, fishing with his wife and two kids. “My wife is definitely the outdoorsy one, and I’m more of a city guy, but it works really good, and they’re having fun.”

For kids, fishing is a welcome distraction from the unusual times on land.

“Anything to get them out into the fresh air and maybe not have them feel what’s going on so much, is the best I can do I guess,” he said. “We haven’t caught anything yet, but I’m hoping once one wiggler gets on there they'll enjoy seeing us take it off.”

Fishing close to home is what the Department of Natural Resources asks Wisconsinites to do as they stay Safer at Home.

“Folks who want to get their boats in the water know that it’s not peak season yet for the north woods, and let’s stay close to home and get out on the water in your own community,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole. “Community leaders are asking folks to take a time out from traveling to the far reaches of the state of Wisconsin, and let’s be safe.”

He said people in northern communities have expressed worry that people from areas with many COVID-19 cases will come up to fish. Wisconsin is third in the country when it comes to out-of-state fishing licenses.

“The folks of the north woods are concerned about individuals coming into their cities, towns and villages who may be positive and not know it,” he said.

They asked anglers for patience as this unprecedented season begins, and as the DNR practices social distancing in its interactions with anglers.

“I hope they take the time and the patience to sort of change their traditions a bit. This is going to be different. It’s going to be inconvenient,” said Matt O’Brien, DNR Warden.