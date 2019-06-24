First time summer reading program gets kids excited for books

The Wisconsin Woodchucks are allowing free admission to a game for every child in the program that reads five books. The summer reading program is called Woody's Summer Reading Club.

It's similar to a reading club during the school year but Site Coordinator for Summer Learning at G.D. Jones Elementary Lynn Talg said promoting summer reading is especially important.

"It's great when you can keep the kids reading, keep the kids learning, keep their minds moving so there's no gaps for learning" she said.

The program applies to all of the Wausau School District. A kid's meal voucher will also be given to kids who finish all five books.

Kids have until the August 5th game to finish their books where the Woodchucks will face the Kalamazoo Growlers.