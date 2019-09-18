First responders learn how specialized equipment will help make their jobs easier, safer

First responders are getting some specialized training this week.

Crews from Jerry's Towing teamed up with the Riverside Fire Department to show firefighters some specialized equipment that will help them respond to different crash scenarios, including semi rollovers. This equipment will not only make their jobs easier, it'll make them safer, too.

"We want to utilize all the resources available to be safer, to be able to work safer. One of the biggest issues for tow companies, law enforcement, fire departments is working on roadways and traffic safety and having vehicles impact our vehicles, impact our people. The quicker we can deal with these scenarios, the less lane closures we're going to have, the safer everyone is going to be," said Jay Penfield, safety trainer.

This was part of the fire department's weekly training sessions. Crews from the Kronenwetter Fire Department also joined in.