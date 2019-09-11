Never Forgotten Fundraiser to raise money for local veteran Honor Flights

The Never Forgotten Fundraiser takes place at Schofield City Hall on Wednesday. The fundraiser looks to raise money for local veterans and the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Foundations with a cookout and raffle. While flights are free for veterans, guardians who assist do need to pay. To help with the fee, Care Partners Assisted Living, Young’s Drug Store and Long Term Care Pharmacy stepped up. Jeff Culver with Young’s Drug Store said these homes know and work with most of the local veterans who attend the flights.

"When they come back with the yellow jacket, the hat the pictures and the smile... It's all in one day and it's a long day but I haven't seen anyone come back with a frown,” Culver said.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. community member are welcome to get a hot dog or burger, chips and drink all for five dollars. Arrow Sports Club will be donating and grilling for the event. Culver said they specifically picked 9/11 to hold the fundraiser.

"It's definitely more special that we are holding it on 9/11. To bring back...they weren't good memories but it makes you realize there are veterans out there that we need to honor and we are in the United States for a reason you know, and there are people protecting us at all times,” Culver said.

Many area assisted living, hearing specialists and veteran service related vendors will have booths and supplying raffle baskets full of goodies. Young's Drug Store and Pharmacy will hold another fundraiser for the Honor Flight program on September 18. It will be held at the VFW in Wisconsin Rapids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.