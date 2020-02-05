First coronavirus case in Wisconsin confirmed

A Wisconsin resident has been sickened with a new virus that originated in China and spread across the world, the first case in Wisconsin and just the 12th in the country.

Health officials said Wednesday that the patient is isolated but state health officials would not say where they are located, their age or any other details.

They said, although they will are not releasing the individual's identity, officials have been in contact with everyone who may have been exposed to the patient.

“The risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low," State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said. "We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments. We are committed to keeping the public fully informed and will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds.”

They did note the person had recently been to China.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease, said the person was never hospitalized but was evaluated and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Earlier this week, UW-Platteville said there is "no known or immediate threat." The University added that all students and staff who had been to Wuhan, China, recently are still self-monitoring.