We're learning tonight about our first candidate for the 7th Congressional District special election.

Spencer Zimmerman of Janesville says he's running as a Democrat, even though he's previously tweeted support for President Trump.

Zimmerman says he'll move within the district if he gets elected. He has run unsuccessfully for several other offices in the past.

Representative Sean Duffy announced this week he's resigning, due to family health issues. Governor Tony Evers says he's waiting for legal advice on when to call the special election.

PRESS RELEASE:

I would like to send my best wishes and prayers to Congressman Sean Duffy and his wife Rachel for the future and their expanding family. I have decided to become a candidate on the ballot in the upcoming Special Election Primary in the 7th Congressional District.

My roots in our state run deep, I was born in Neenah and my family is from Fond du Lac where my Great Uncle Conrad Zimmerman was on the City Council. I was introduced to politics when my Uncle Tom Tynan ran as a Republican for County Sheriff in 1986. In the mid 1980's my family moved to McFarland and after graduating from high school in 1998, I enlisted in the Air Force for four years and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. On duty during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I received the Joint Service Achievement Medal for meritorious service for my actions that day. During my time in the military I obtained a CDL driving semi for a mobile unit and graduated from the Community College of the Air Force with a degree in Information Systems Technology. After an honorable discharge I obtained a B.S. in Business Administration from Madison's Edgewood College. I have worked as a tanker truck driver for an agricultural cooperative, as a Line Service Technician refueling aircraft at the Chicago Executive and Dane County Airports and am currently employed as a chauffeur for Presidential Transportation Service. In 2010, I was a recipient of the Lyman Anderson Award for public service. In 2012 while serving as an elected member of the Madison College Student Senate I started an IT consulting business called “The Super PAC Store” and created 12 political action committees and served as their treasurer from 2012-2015. In 2015 I was rated highest with the NRA, and was endorsed by ‪‎Pro-Life‬ ‪‎Wisconsin‬. In 2017 my Super PAC Store began acquiring Twitter handles and offering them to candidates under IT consulting contracts, citing the 2009 acquisition by CNN of the Twitter handle @CNNbrk from web developer James Cox.

I just so happened to have spent the first half of last year, from December 2017 to June 2018, in Marshfield, Merrill and Wausau, all well within Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, and my Marshfield Library card is still in good standing. In fact many of my nomination paper signatures to get on the ballot for Secretary of State last year came from the 7th District. For some time moving to the area has been a consideration of mine and I've been back up to the area numerous times since then, including stays at two hotels earlier this month, and will certainly make a permanent move should I win the primary election. I have always wanted to serve my country, that's why I joined the Air Force and why I'm running now. My decision on party affiliation will be based on who the apparent Presidential Nominee appears to be and if the nomination process has been conducted fairly. The Democratic National Committee requiring candidates show 2% support in 4 "certified" polls to qualify for the 3rd debate and excluding Tulsi Gabbard, who just served 2 weeks with the National Guard, despite having 2% in 26 national and early state polls, reeks of corruption.

I want to thank members of the media for giving me the opportunity to share my priorities for Congress.

I firmly believe in Term Limits, they are my #1 priority and I have fought for them in previous campaigns. All public officials should serve no longer than 2 terms or 8 years, a precedent intentionally set by our 1st President George Washington after we gained independence in the American Revolution from a King who ruled for life.

Our founding fathers did not intend for the leaders of our country to remain in elected office for lengthy periods of time. America’s first governing document, The Articles of Confederation, contained a provision for mandatory rotation of delegates, in other words term limits.

Thomas Jefferson once said “by throwing the rascals out from time to time they will remind government that it exists to serve us- not the other way around.”

Priority #2 is to continue bringing jobs back to America and end the outsourcing of jobs to China and Mexico. As a Congressman I will continue promoting job creating projects that I have long supported, such as vital energy infrastructure investments like the Enbridge Line 66 pipeline, 8 billion dollar privately funded Great Lakes Basin Railroad, the largest project of its kind in 100 years, as well as working to save jobs like those at Kimberly Clark and bringing manufacturers such as Foxconn to the state.

My 3rd priority is to secure America's borders. We need to continue building a wall along our southern border and finally put an end to all illegal immigration.

My 4th priority is the final release off all files relating to the JFK assassination as well as a new 9/11 investigation.

New evidence has become public, implicating several foreign governments in the 9/11 attacks. The recently declassified 28 pages imply Saudi Arabia financed the hijackers while in the United States.

In March 2016 a federal judge in New York fined Iran $10.5 billion for its support of al-Qaida prior to the attacks.

During the seven year Iran 9/11 case investigation evidence emerged indicating that the Iranian government began planning the attacks as early as 1985, and formed an alliance with al-Qaida dating back to 1993. The Islamic Republic and the bin Laden terror network were both linked to the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing. Iran was found to have obtained flight simulators for the 9/11 hijackers, concealed their travel by not stamping passports, and sent coded messages on May 14, 2001, indicating that the 9/11 plot had been activated.

A Washington Times article published on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, reported that in response to a Russian war game that began on Sept. 10, 2001, the Air Force deployed fighter aircraft to Alaska and northern Canada where they would be unable to intercept the hijacked planes.

According to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, this war game was the largest of its kind since the Cold War, as evidenced by the fact that mid-air refueling occurred for the first time since 1993.

Here is a portion of the report by the Nuclear Threat Initiative:

9/14/2001: Russian 37th AIR ARMY EXERCISE CUT SHORT

Agentstvo voyennykh novostey reported on 14 September 2001 that an air exercise of the 37th Air Army was cut short due to the terrorist attacks on the United States on 11 September 2001. The original exercise plans included flights over the Arctic and the Atlantic Ocean and mid-air refueling. Training for mid-air refueling has not been carried out since 1993 due to budget constraints. The air exercise involved 2,000 personnel, including 24 crews of Tu-160, Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, and Il-78 aircraft. It also involved 12 crews of Su-27 fighters and 15 S-300 surface-to-air systems.

Former KGB Agent Alexander Litvinenko alleged that the current leader of al-Qaida was trained for half a year by the Russians in 1997. Shortly after divulging this information Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium 210. A British inquiry earlier this year concluded that this assassination was probably personally ordered by Vladimir Putin.

Russian arms dealer and former Soviet Air Force officer Viktor Bout armed al-Qaida in Afghanistan during the summer of 2001 and is currently serving a 25-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, for criminal intent to traffic arms and conspiracy to kill Americans.

Justice must be served against all who aided the 9/11 terrorists and for this reason I am calling for a new investigation. Thank you for your time and consideration.