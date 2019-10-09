First Responder to make history for his commitment

A first responder in Highland is set to make history as Wisconsin's longest serving first reponder.

80 year old Al Michek has been a first responder for Highland since he helped establish it in 1972. He even helped raise enough money for the villages ambulance.

Now 47 years later, Al is still on the job and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. He plans to renew his license after it expires next year.

Tomorrow, state lawmakers are holding a special event for all first responders across Wisconsin. During the ceremony Al will be recognized as the states longest-serving first responder.

Al's legacy will carry on when he does decide to retire. His son Neil took over as the chief five years ago. He also has multiple nieces and nephews who have become first responders and also many grandchildren.