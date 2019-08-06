First National Night Out held in Weston in 12 years

Across the country, law enforcement agencies participated in the annual National Night Out event on Tuesday held in the parking lot of Dales Weston Lanes. The goal of the event is to encourage different communities to bond with those that serve and protect them while having fun in a setting people normally don’t see first responders.

“With everything that's going on in the world, with all the shootings going on, I think it’s good for kids to know that officers are here to protect them,” said Anjelina Lepak who lives in Wausau.

This was the first year since 2007 that the Everest Metro Police Department held this event in partnership with other local agencies. The Rothschild Police Department, Marathon County Swat Team and the Safer Fire District each had their unique activity for people to participate in.

“It feels good to let loose a little bit and take off that professional face and be one of the people,” said Chief Clay Schulz with the Everest Metro Police Department. “We can joke around with the kids and I think they enjoy it.”

At the event, there was free food and ice cream; drunk driving simulations, dunk tanks, and face painting.

“The response from all the parents and the adults have been positive,” said Battalion Chief, John Lauer with the SAFER Fire District.

The Everest Metro Police Department hopes to make this an annual event for the community moving forward.