“First Downs for Trees” program bringing trees to Green Bay communties

The Green Bay Packers rolled up their sleeves Monday to help plant trees for a good cause.

Soon communities in the Green Bay area will be getting a number of tress to plant, including the Titletown District.

It's through the "First Down for Trees" program and the goal is to reduce our carbon footprint.

"It is just one down payment on taking care of our environment. We have a lot more work to do but with this group here and with you folks out there, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stand ready to work with anybody who will work with us to improve our environment for clean air and clean water," DNR Secretary Preston Cole said.

In the nine years that the program has been going on more than 5,000 trees have been donated